Wendy Williams' struggles with alcohol + finances take center stage in Lifetime documentary trailer

Lifetime dropped a trailer to its upcoming two-part documentary Where Is Wendy Williams, but it was quickly taken down from the network's official channels after going viral.

In the footage, which has been shared online, the former talk show giant known for her catchphrase "How you doin'?" apparently isn't doing well. She's battling hard drinking as well as a conservatorship over her finances that left her with no money.

"I'm gonna tell you something: If it could happen to me, it could happen to you," she warns in one of the clip's on-camera moments.

Members of her family, including her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., and her sister, Wanda, are seen struggling to help her with both.

"Did you drink this whole thing today?" Kevin asks his mom, holding an empty bottle of vodka. "Keep it there!" she repeatedly admonishes him.

"She was put in front of a judge, and given a guardian, and that's when they took her away from us," a voice is heard saying.

Kevin also says, "She has people around her who are yes people, and allowing this to continue."

He adds, "Right now she's weak and she's vulnerable, and needs people around her who aren't gonna take advantage of that."

Wendy declares the guardianship system is "broken," and an emotional Wanda expresses, "We are her family! And you tell me that I'm not capable of taking care of my sister. What would you do? What should I do?"

Wendy is also seen crying with her face in her hands. "I miss my family!" she says.

"I'll be here," Kevin replies, to which Wendy responds, "Please be here."

Wendy, who has battled addiction, stepped down from her TV show in 2021 amid health issues, including Graves' disease.

