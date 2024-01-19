Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
Death and Other Details: Solve a mystery on the sea in the new whodunit series.

Netflix
American Nightmare: A true story so strange you'll swear it's fiction. Watch the docuseries to learn what happened to a young couple after a home invasion.

The Kitchen: London is a dystopian city in the new British film.

Max
On the Roam: Journey through life with Jason Momoa in his original docuseries.

Prime Video
Hazbin Hotel: Here's a premise you don't hear every day: the princess of Hell saves souls in the R-rated, animated musical comedy.

Paramount+ with Showtime
The Woman in the Wall: An old Irish tragedy gets brought to life in the new mysterious drama series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

