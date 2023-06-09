Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Danielle Long

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Never Have I Ever: Maybe you're team Ben, maybe you're team Paxton – or maybe you're just team Devi (day-vee). Whatever the case, find out who prevails when Never Have I Ever drops its final season on Netflix.

Human Resources: Are you a fan of the animated series Big Mouth? Check out its spin-off show Human Resources, which returns to Netflix for season 2 this weekend.

Barracuda Queens: A clique of disillusioned teenagers, weary of their privileged existence, embark on a thrilling spree of home burglaries, specifically targeting their affluent neighbors.

Hulu
Cruel Summer: Season 2 continues the rollercoaster ride, tracing the initial bond between Megan, Isabella, and Megan's loyal confidant Luke.

Apple TV
The Crowded RoomTom Holland returns to the small screen with a serious role and a fun wig in this new series.

The Snoopy Show: Your favorite pooch is back for season 3 of the comedy series.

Prime Video 
The Lake: If you're ready for summer to come a little bit early, try out The Lake on Prime Video, which returns with season 2.

Roku
Match Me in Miami: An elite team of matchmakers from the Miami Matchmaking Agency embark on a mission to kindle the flames of romance for a diverse array of single individuals, guiding them towards the path of love and companionship.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

