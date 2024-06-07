Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Disney+

The Acolyte: Find out who has been killing Jedi in the two-episode premiere of the Star Wars series.

Hulu

Clipped: Watch the scandalous story about LA's other basketball team in the new limited series.

Perfect Days: Stream the film Japan entered for Best International Feature at this year's Academy Awards.

Max

Am I OK?: Dakota Johnson stars in the coming-of-age romance about coming out – all on your own timeline.

Netflix

Sweet Tooth: Watch the third and final season to see if the humans or the hybrids survive.

Hit Man: It boy Glen Powell is a professor who goes undercover in the new action-comedy film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

