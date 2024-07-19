Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
UnPrisoned: Kerry Washington plays a therapist who seeks counseling from John Stamos in season 2 of the comedy series.

Netflix
Simone Biles Rising: Just in time for the Summer Olympics, follow one of the world's greatest athletes in the two-part docuseries.

Cobra Kai: It's the beginning of the end. Part one of the sixth and final season is streaming now.

Find Me Falling: Harry Connick Jr. is a rock star who falls in love while trying to reclaim his spark in the new romance film.

Disney+
Young Woman and the Sea: Learn the true story of the first woman to swim across the English Channel in the new drama film.

Apple TV+
Lady in the Lake: Natalie Portman plays a housewife who becomes a journalist in the new limited series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!