Weekend Info To Go

When will the beaches be back? Good question.

Earlier this week, Treasure Island announced their beaches would reopen, with the exception of Sunset Beach, and with plenty of advisories. But for everyone who is not ready to stroll on the sand, it is a good chance to spend those dollars locally. For the latest in Pinellas County, keep this list handy.

Ann-Ventures Sunrise on Clearwater Beach (Ann Kelly)

But back to who is open and who is not. Check the ever-changing list here. The latest addition to the list are some beaches in Sarasota County, but the exception there is Lido Key which will stay closed.

There’s plenty to do aside from the beaches:

-Free concert in St. Pete Beach to support displaced employees Friday, 6pm–9pm. Horan Park - 7701 Boca Ciega Dr, St. Pete Beach. FREE admission. The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber and the City of St. Pete Beach are teaming up to host a special “Concert in the Park”. Proceeds from the event will go directly to support employees displaced by recent hurricanes that have impacted businesses along the beaches.

Ann Kelly & WDUV @ Making Strides!

-Saturday is our annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk at across from Raymond James Stadium Festival Area off Tom McEwen Blvd./Tampa Bay Blvd. Join Ann Kelly and Fox 13′s Linda Hurtado when the gates open at 7:30 AM, walk Starts at 9:00 AM.

-Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is collecting donations of non-perishable food, new clothes, and toiletries to support our community in need. Through Friday, October 25, HCSO will collect donations of new clothes, new shoes, nonperishable foods, and hygiene items to assist local families as they rebuild and recover. Check this link for locations https://bit.ly/3BQ4One

Find out how popular Halloween is in your town

-Halloween On Central is proceeding as planned, but perhaps with a renewed spirit of community as we help each other recover. Noon-5pm Sunday on Central Avenue, between MLK (9th St) and 31st Streets. VOODOO VENDOR VILLAGE COVERS 16th-20th St, and it’s free!

Whatever those weekend plans are, keep it safe and keep it local!

Ann-Ventures

