A Weekend Full Of Fun

Let’s start Valentine’s Day weekend with an annual visit!

Andrea Bocelli: presented by the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, and features members of the Opera Tampa Chorus. Tickets are $81 and up for the show at 8 pm tonight at Amalie Arena

MLS game featuring Lionel Messi. This superstar be at Raymond James Stadium with his MLS team, Inter Miami FC, for an exhibition game against Orlando City Soccer at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Florida State Fair: It’s the final week of the state fair in Tampa, and there are some special events planned, including fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15-16.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical: Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, this is the true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became an American rock icon. Tickets are $55 and up for shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday at the Straz Center.

The Skyway 10K will be a virtual run this year, due to damage from the storms. Participants can support the Armed Forces Families Foundation by the virtual Skyway 10K that is set for Sunday, April 6. For more information on the 10K and where participants can sign up or donate visit their website.

