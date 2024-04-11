Weather Delays and Cancelations

With today’s severe weather, The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival in Clearwater will take a break. They put out a news release yesterday - “Due to the incoming high winds, we’re taking precautionary measures to keep our community safe. The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival will be closed from 10 am to 4:30 pm tomorrow - Thursday, April 11th. We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to re-open at 4:30 pm! But the good news is the weather is looking good once this system passes.

Ann-Ventures Sunrise on Clearwater Beach (Ann Kelly)

You may also need to take a detour into consideration once the winds really increase. For now it’s a high wind advisory on the Sunshine Skyway, but if those winds exceed 40 mph sustained, it would be shut down.

Skyway

For what to expect today, download the Dove App and stay safe. It’s on Google Play and the App Store, just look for @1055thedove.

Ann-Ventures

