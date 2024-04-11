Weather Delays and Cancelations

By Ann Kelly

With today’s severe weather, The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival in Clearwater will take a break. They put out a news release yesterday - “Due to the incoming high winds, we’re taking precautionary measures to keep our community safe. The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival will be closed from 10 am to 4:30 pm tomorrow - Thursday, April 11th. We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to re-open at 4:30 pm! But the good news is the weather is looking good once this system passes.

You may also need to take a detour into consideration once the winds really increase. For now it’s a high wind advisory on the Sunshine Skyway, but if those winds exceed 40 mph sustained, it would be shut down.

For what to expect today, stay safe.

