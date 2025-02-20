We See Seafood!

Info to go is just jam-packed with plenty to enjoy this weekend, so away we go!

The Annual St. Petersburg Seafood and Music Festival is back, bringing delicious food, live music, and family fun to Vinoy Park Friday through Sunday

Ybor Chamber’s Fiesta Day. It’s free, and you can enjoy a full day of food, arts and crafts, live music, and more! It’s also another family-friendly celebration to celebrate the Cuban, Italian, Spanish, Jewish and German immigrants that settled in Ybor City in the late 1800s. Seventh Avenue will be closed to traffic. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.

Localtopia is this Saturday in Williams Park in St Pete; LOCALTOPIA is the only event that features St. Pete-based businesses and non-profits! In addition to Williams Park, street closures will also include 3rd St between 1st and 3rd Avenues along with 2nd Ave between 2nd and 4th Streets.

Art & Seafood on the Waterfront will take over Safety Harbor this Saturday and Sunday, with free admission and like to many events, totally dog-friendly. Hours are Saturday 12pm - 9pm; Sunday 12pm - 6pm.

