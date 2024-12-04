Tampa Bay has proven it time and time again - we love a boat parade and their are plenty to check out heading into the weekend.

-Downtown St. Pete Christmas Lighted Boat Parade: The holiday boat parade returns, and good viewing is available along the St. Pete Pier and downtown area seawalls. Free. 6:30 p.m. Saturday. 500 First Ave. SE, St. Petersburg

-Snowfest in North Straub Park. There will be toboggan slides, inflatables, crafts and holiday games. Wristbands are $5 and cover all activities, and they are available online or at any city recreation center. Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 400 Bayshore Drive, St. Petersburg

Tampa Santa Fest

-Santa Fest is back on December 7 at Curtis Hixon Park followed by the annual Tampa Tree Lighting. The parade steps off at 1 pm, beginning at Morgan Street and Madison Street. It travels west on Madison Street to Ashley Drive, turns north and ends at Ashley Drive and Cass Street. Best viewing is along Madison Street. The Tampa’s Tree Lighting Ceremony begins at 6 pm

-Tarpon Springs Illuminated Boat Parade Friday night and Saturday by the Rotary Club in Riverview by putting on the Alafia Lighted Boat Parade.

