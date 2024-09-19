Warner Bros. TV paying its teachers more: 'Abbott Elementary' gang reportedly getting "major" raises

By Stephen Iervolino

There has been a rallying cry in this country to pay our educators more, and Warner Bros. Television has apparently listened — even though the Abbott Elementary cast only pretends to be teachers on ABC.

Deadline is reporting the cast of the show created by producer and co-star Quinta Brunson has gotten "major salary increases" for the fast-approaching fourth season of the series.

According to the trade, the six regular cast members of the series — Brunson, Tyler James WilliamsSheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti and Lisa Ann Walter — have been given "big" per-episode bumps, in the "triple digit" percentage compared to the last season, in fact.

William Stanford Davis, who plays the wise-cracking janitor Mr. Johnson, was also given a "generous raise," according to the trade. He only became a series regular in the second season, but according to the trade, he will be pulling in $100,000 an episode.

School is back in session for the fourth season of Abbott Elementary on Oct. 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!