Warm, Windy and Sunny - Let’s Play!

They’re straightening things up on the beaches, and the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival is back open for business after that weather-related closure on Thursday. The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival has always had jaw-dropping displays within the 21,000-square foot structure of the Sugar Sand Walk Exhibit. It only runs through April 14th on Clearwater Beach, with admission fees.

soiree by the bay

Saturday night, I’ll be back to host the second annual Soiree by the Bay. This is a very special evening dedicated to making an impact in the lives of the over 800,000 suffering with the daily pain of arthritis in Tampa Bay. For ticket information, just click here and I’ll see you at Nova Southeastern University, 3400 Gulf to Bay Blvd in Clearwater starting at 6 pm.

Are you feeling spicy? The Pinellas Pepper Fest takes over the England Brothers Bandshell Saturday and Sunday on Park, 5010 81st Ave. N., in Pinellas Park. It’s a free event, just bring along those bags to stock up on sauces and spices.

Ukefest 2024

And now for something out of the ordinary - Ukele Fest. Head to downtown Clearwater for the best ukulele performances, maybe take a few lessons and enjoy shows from the Birdwatchers and Kirk Jones with Vinny and Norine Mungo. It’s another partially free event depending on what you want to do, with some tickets up to 40. Take a stroll around anytime from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday along the 400 to 500 block of Cleveland Street.

Ann-Ventures

