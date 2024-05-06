Vin Diesel's 'Riddick' sequel about to blast off

'Riddick' - Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

By Stephen Iervolino

Vin Diesel's next adventure as the night vision-enabled intergalactic anti-hero Riddick will get underway on August 26, according to Variety.

Riddick: Furya, the fourth film in the sci-fi franchise that started with 2000's Pitch Black, is named after the character's home planet to which he finally returns, "a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins," says the trade, quoting from the movie's logline.

It is there, the trade continues, "he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new monster — and some of these Furyans are more like Riddick than he could have ever imagined."

Aside from comics and video games, the original film also spawned 2004's The Chronicles of Riddick and 2013's Riddick, all of which were written and directed by The Fugitive veteran David Twohy, who's back with Vin as star and producer for the fourquel.

Diesel has been mum about the project on social media, but over the weekend he hinted something was up when he posted a photo of himself as the character, which was liked nearly 243,000 times by his followers.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

