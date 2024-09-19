Veggie Tales

Mom always said (and still does) “eat your vegetables.” Are we? That’s the #1 thing I wrestle with on a daily basis, and covering them in cheese or ranch dressing just doesn’t cut it. But as long as we need to work them in, which ones are considered the most “nutrient dense”? That’s based on how many nutrients there are per calorie, and it’s watercress lettuce for the win.

I would have thought it would be something like spinach. No, but it did take a spot in the top five. Like I said, watercress is first, then comes, Chinese cabbage, followed by chard, beet greens and finally spinach. It may not be the most exciting list, but whatever it takes, right? This list comes from the CDC.

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

My favs? Anything with lots of crunch like peppers, cukes, etc. Overdone just isn’t acceptable, and bring on those collard greens!

Why do I keep thinking about the mom on The Goldbergs who drowns everything in cheese?

Life expectancy would grow by leaps and bounds if green vegetables smelled as good as bacon - Doug Larson

