'﻿Vanderpump Rules﻿'' Tom Sandoval unmasked as diver on ﻿'The Masked Singer'

The Masked Singer unveiled another contestant during the Wednesday, October 4 episode, revealing Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval as the diver.

After sharing his identity with the world, the reality star -- who was at the center of the biggest scandal to rock VPR after it was revealed he was cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss -- shared, "Being able to come out here, perform you know behind the mask not being judged, just being judged on my performance it was really nice."

"I was the diver. An amazing, amazing costume. Perfect for me. I'm somebody who feels like he's deep in the oceanic trenches trying to battle himself through murky waters. Somewhat superhero-like but damaged," he shared during his exit interview.

Out of the show's season 10 judges, only Ken Jeong guessed Tom's identity correctly, while Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg were left shocked.

"Ken guessed me right off the bat," Tom said. "He's definitely kept up with all the current events, although, it's, you know, obviously been kind of hard to miss."

