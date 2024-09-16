"TV has to look like the real world": Niecy Nash-Betts on LGBTQ representation on television

Good Morning America caught up with Emmy presenter Niecy Nash-Betts and her wife, Jessica Betts, at the event's after-party Sunday, and they spoke about queer representation on TV.

"Everyone wants to be fully seen," Niecy said, "and, you know, we are happy to be representations of that." Niecy and Jessica tied the knot in 2020.

She continued, "We applaud when others are [a] representation of that, and I just think that TV has to look like the real world at some point."

During Sunday night's ceremony, Niecy took the stage in the program's salute to TV cops, joining NYPD Blue's Jimmy Smits and Miami Vice veteran Don Johnson. Niecy played Deputy Raineesha Williams on the beloved comedy series Reno: 911.

"Raineesha brought two important things to being a cop," Nash-Betts said from the stage. "A marginal knowledge of the law and the belief that you can't fight crime if you ain't cute."

