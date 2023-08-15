Turn your lawn Upside Down for Halloween with life-size Demogorgon

By Stephen Iervolino

Just in time for Halloween — yes, it's August, but we're already going there — Walmart has exclusively dropped a must-have for any Stranger Things fan.

The retailer is selling life-sized — nearly 8 feet tall — Demogorgons, those toothy terrors from the hit Netflix show. They can be used to decorate your lawn for the spooky season or, well, anywhere else you decide to display seven-and-a-half-feet tall demons from the Upside Down.

The realistic models also move and emit spooky sounds taken from the show. They retail for $399 only at Walmart.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

