A True Hero

Memorial Day 2023: David Loesch, a 101st Airborne Veteran of the Vietnam War, searches for the names of soldiers from his unit on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during Memorial Day. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Memorial Day Weekend will be full of ceremonies honoring those who have served out country. But one of the most impressive I’ve ever met will turn 99 soon. Frederick Faulkner was just 17 when he enlisted in the Army to fight in WWII, and survived the Battle of the Bulge. Imagine being cold to this day thanks to the incredible conditions they fought in, and why those memories linger.

He will be the first to tell you about the bravery of others, the heartbreaking conditions they endured just trying to stay alive, and why we need to make sure they are always remembered.

Part of his legacy is now the composition “Ardennes March,” which was performed by the Florida Orchestra at our Mother’s Day Pops in the Park concert. He said it was “music written to honor the people who survived that battle and to give proper recognition to the guys that didn’t and keep their memories alive.” Also in his words, he described it as a story with three sections, starting off as a military-style march and then proceeding into the battle. The timpani sounds like the boom of a bomb going off and snare drums are like machine gun fire. Impressive, moving and timeless.

It’s a privilege to share his story by clicking here, and however you remember Memorial Day, I thank you for your service, each and every one.

