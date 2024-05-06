Tracy Morgan to star in 'The Neighborhood' spin-off 'Crutch' for Paramount+

Paul Mobley

By Stephen Iervolino

Legendary comedian Tracy Morgan will star in the title role of a forthcoming Paramount+ comedy called Crutch — a spin-off of CBS' hit The Neighborhood.

That show's star, Cedric the Entertainer, will be executive producing the series with Morgan. Tracy stars as Francois "Frank" Crutchfield — "Crutch" to his friends — "a Harlem widower whose empty nest plans are put on hold after his millennial son and free-spirited daughter move back home," CBS Studios teased.

Production will get underway later in 2024.

Owen Smith, who wrote the premiere script and will also serve as showrunner, last teamed up with Morgan on the comedy series The Last O.G. 

Ced said in the announcement, "I'm excited to be expanding our The Neighborhood universe ... with the legendary comedian Tracy Morgan," explaining Crutch is the "close cousin" to his Neighborhood patriarch, Calvin Butler.

Cedric calls Crutch "a 'say-it-like-it-is' dad who will undoubtedly have a lot to say when his once-empty nest is filled again."

"[L]et's say there will be several comedic complications," he adds.

For his part, Morgan said, "Crutch will be navigating the ups and downs of having his kids and grandkids back under one roof, and you know if I am doing this, there will be plenty of laughs along the way." He noted he's "so happy to be able to do this with my brother Cedric The Entertainer."

Tracy added, "Get ready for your new favorite show!"

Jeff Grossman, the executive vice president of programming at Paramount+, called the spin-off a "natural fit" for CBS' sister streamer, where subscribers can stream The Neighborhood. "We can't wait to see what the immense talents behind Crutch ... bring to this new series," Grossman added.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!