Too Much To Tailgate?

How much are you willing to spend on tailgating at a Bucs game? Apparently, we’re not all that worried about it.

A new survey says on the average, we’re good with spending, on the average $205.17, for a party that would cover four fans. The San Francisco 49er fans are spending the most at $292, and this is eye-opening with $132 of that spent on parking. Who’s spending the least? That would be the Arizona Cardinals at $158.

The top five are the L.A. Rams at $258, Dallas Cowboys at $242, the Philadelphia Eagles fans spending $238 and the Washington Commanders, $224.

Where do our Bucs show up? We are not cheap. We are thrifty and find the deals. Bucs fans are the top five least expensive. Those are the Atlanta Falcons at $173. At Ray Jay, fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dropping $175. Then come the Carolina Panthers at $181 and Kansas City Chiefs, also $181.

Just win. That’s all we ask.

