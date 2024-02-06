Tom Holland headed back to the theater for 'Romeo & Juliet' revival

Good Morning America

By Stephen Iervolino

Spider-Man is going back to the boards.

Tom Holland, who got his start as a young actor in the stage version of Billy Elliot the Musical, is headed back to the theater for the first time as an adult.

Holland will play William Shakespeare's tragic romantic hero in a West End revival of Romeo & Juliet for director Jamie Lloyd, who has incidentally worked other Marvel stars like Loki's Tom Hiddleston, Daredevil's Charlie Cox and Black Panther's Martin Freeman.

The production will be staged at The Duke of York's Theatre in the U.K., and according to the theater's website, it promises to be "a pulsating new vision of Shakespeare's immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers and fighters."

In a statement to the BBC, Lloyd expressed, "Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world. It is an honour to welcome him back to the West End."

Holland will start his run on May 11, and the play is slated to run through August 3.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

