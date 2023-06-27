This Weekend Is A Blast

You’ve seen them set up by the side of the road, but it’s so much better when you don’t tick off the neighbors, or worse, hurt yourself. Fireworks season is here and there are plenty that you can check out by the pros. No work on your part and the kids get to see some cool displays. It’s a good reminder as well to secure your pets, and make sure are microchipped. Please be considerate of the pets in your neighborhood. These are biggest and best in Tampa Bay are coming up, and not necessarily on the 4th.

Fireworks at the Fountain

Tampa’s Boom by the Bay Hard Rock Takeover will be in Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park Saturday with the fun kicking off at 4pm, and the fireworks to follow when the sun sets. Sparkman Wharf gets joins the fun on the 4th with the Friends of the Riverwalk event with fun like the boat parade, a water ski show, and the blessing of the fleet. This runs from 4-10 pm.

The Sound on the waterfront in downtown Clearwater gets into the action for the first time as they celebrate their grand opening on Tuesday the 4th, and this is a class act. The Florida Orchestra will perform as Clearwater Celebrates America with the big booms at 9:30 pm. The continues after that with an immersive Silent Disco Party. Great idea, let everyone else sit in traffic, you just get down with your bad self!

4th of July

The Fourth At The St Pete Pier runs from 4 pm to 10 pm. Before the fireworks begin, the patriotism is loud and proud with the 13th US Army Band performing patriotic opera music. Fireworks will begin at 9pm.

What else might be closer to home for you?

-There are also events on Busch Gardens that run a full five days

- Zephyrhills Summerfest and Fireworks is Saturday from 12-9 pm.

- If the family is in town for a trip to LEGOLAND®, it’s Red, White and BOOM! starting Saturday and running through Tuesday, the 4th.

-Sarasota has a big weekend with the Sarasota Grand Prix and Bayfront Fireworks show, with the 38th annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix is July 1 - July 2, 2023, at Lido Beach, and the Bayfront Fireworks Spectacular will be Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the Sarasota Bayfront Park.

There are also events along the beaches in Madiera Beach on Monday; in Safety Harbor Tuesday the 4th with that great small-town feel with spectacular fireworks at 9 pm after a full day of fun; and you may also want to check things out in Largo on the 4th, Starkey Market in New Port Richey, and in Temple Terrace at the Annual Independence Day Celebration with fireworks on the 4th at Temple Terrance Golf and Country Club at 915 pm.

