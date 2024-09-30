"There's no smoking in Heaven, John": Judge Reinhold remembers 'Beverly Hills Cop' partner John Ashton

Beverly Hills Cop star Judge Reinhold has paid tribute to his longtime friend and former onscreen partner John Ashton, who passed away at 76 following a battle with cancer.

The pair recently reunited for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F opposite Eddie Murphy, which debuted on Netflix in May.

Ashton and Reinhold played respective detective partners Taggart and Rosewood in the hit comedy franchise; Reinhold's young cop paired well with Ashton's grizzled vet and both "by the book" officers clashed with Murphy's unorthodox Detroit PD detective.

Reinhold posted to Instagram, "Thursday night John seemed like he was sleeping but the Yankees were on. They won the game, clinched the division then John made it to home."

The actor continued, "Forty years of laughs on screen and off. John LIVED his life! My brother, my partner, my Sarge – I love you."

Cheekily, he added, "There's no smoking in Heaven, John."

Ashton's career spanned over four decades, including roles like the blunt bounty hunter Marvin Dorfler in Midnight Run alongside Robert De Niro and in Little Big League in 1994.

His obituary notes other notable films, such as Some Kind of Wonderful, She's Having a Baby and Gone Baby Gone.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.