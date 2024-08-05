There’s No Place Like Home

2024 hurricane names (YinYang/iStock)

How we actually did it, I’ll never know. But from Clearwater to Savannah, to Asheville, then over to the 127 Yard Sale, otherwise known as the World’s Longest Yard Sale, we did! That’s a lot of miles, a lot of beautiful mountain scenery good food and treasures.

Ann-Ventures There's nothing like the mountains!

I’ll be posting more pics, but the one thing I did learn when away from home was to pay attention to the weather. We knew Debby was on the way, but when we realized how quickly, we made it from Chattanooga to Tampa in about 9 hours. By the way, if you think Tampa Bay traffic is bad, try Atlanta.

Debby preps in south GA

But for now, please watch out for each other, and for additional rain this week. With over 70,000 Floridians without power (including me) as of Monday morning, it’s tough. Find that neighbor who doesn’t have AC and invite them to your place. Paying it forward always comes back tenfold.

Ann-Ventures



©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!