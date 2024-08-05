There’s No Place Like Home

How we actually did it, I’ll never know. But from Clearwater to Savannah, to Asheville, then over to the 127 Yard Sale, otherwise known as the World’s Longest Yard Sale, we did! That’s a lot of miles, a lot of beautiful mountain scenery good food and treasures.

Ann-Ventures There's nothing like the mountains!

I’ll be posting more pics, but the one thing I did learn when away from home was to pay attention to the weather. We knew Debby was on the way, but when we realized how quickly, we made it from Chattanooga to Tampa in about 9 hours. By the way, if you think Tampa Bay traffic is bad, try Atlanta.

Debby preps in south GA

But for now, please watch out for each other, and for additional rain this week. With over 70,000 Floridians without power (including me) as of Monday morning, it’s tough. Find that neighbor who doesn’t have AC and invite them to your place. Paying it forward always comes back tenfold.

Ann-Ventures









©2024 Cox Media Group