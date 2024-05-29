There’s Always Room For Gelatin!

It was both the weirdest and most wonderful thing I’ve ever been a part of, and I’m inviting you to support the Children’s Cancer Center once again with their annual Gelatin Plunge.

2018 Gelatin Plunge!

Yes, I did that. Went right down a slide into a massive pool of cold, slippery gelatin. The hard part actually was getting up without the weight of the gelatin keeping my shorts in the pool - without me!

But it’s one of the most unique fundraisers EVER and I’m asking you to support the Dove with your contribution that you can easily make right here. Our goal is just $2,500 and we really need your help. The Gelatin Plunge takes place on June 15th at 5 pm at 4901 West Cypress Street in Tampa. Please consider whatever you can afford and thank you from my heart to yours for the love you show these amazing children.

