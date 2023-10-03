'The Umbrella Academy﻿'s' final season to premiere in 2024

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix (CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX/CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX)

By Josh Johnson

The Umbrella Academy is set to come to an end in 2024.

The fourth and final season of the Netflix show, an adaptation of the comic book series created by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, is set to premiere next year.

A post to The Umbrella Academy Facebook reads, "On October 1, 1989, our extraordinary super-powered babies were born. In 2024, they return."

In The Umbrella Academy, an eccentric billionaire adopts seven children who were all born on October 1, 1989, who turn out to have superpowers. The show follows the now grown-up heroes, who have to navigate their family dysfunction while trying to stop the apocalypse.

The first issue of The Umbrella Academy comic was published in 2007, and the Netflix series premiered in 2019. It was renewed for one last season in 2022.

The cast of The Umbrella Academy includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

