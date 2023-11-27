'The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' tops holiday box office with $42 million

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes repeated at No. 1 at the domestic box office with and estimated $28.8 million from Friday through Sunday and $42 million over the five-day weekend. It's two-week total stands at $98.3 million in North America and $200 million globally.

Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix, opened in second place, grabbing an estimated $20.4 million over the three-day weekend and $32.5 million since Thursday. Worldwide, director Ridley Scott's 200 million war epic grossed $78.8 million.

Disney's Wish took third place, debuting an estimated $19.5 million between Friday and Sunday and $31.7 million over the long Thanksgiving weekend. That's far below the $35 million it was expected to earn over the three-day and $45-$50 million for the entire holiday weekend. Wish added an estimated $17.3 million at the international box office.

Fourth place went to Universal and DreamWorks Animation's Trolls Band Together, which delivered an estimated $17.5 million for the three-day and $25.3 million since Wednesday. The third Trolls movie has grossed $64.4 million at the North American box office and $145 million after two weeks.

Rounding out the top five was Thanksgiving with an estimated $7.5 million from Friday through Sunday and $11.1 million over the five-day. The horror film has scared up $24 million at the domestic box office to date.

