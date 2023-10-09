'The Crown' season 6 gets release dates: see teaser

The sixth season of The Crown is coming soon.

On Monday, Netflix announced that part 1 of the final season of the hit series will arrive November 16 and part 2 will be available to stream starting December 14.

A teaser for the upcoming season features a look back at the different actresses who have portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in the series: Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, as well as Imelda Staunton, who portrayed the late queen in the previous season.

"It is a duty," Staunton says as Queen Elizabeth in the clip. "But what about the life I put aside? The woman I put aside?"

Season 6 will continue to follow the story of Britain's royal family. The previous season chronicled the modern history of the royal family, including the divorce of the late Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, and Prince Charles, played by Dominic West.

Both Debicki and West will return in season 6.

In April, photos from the final season of the show were released featuring Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy portraying Prince William and Kate Middleton when they met at the University of St Andrews in the early 2000s.

Last month, Netflix hinted that the upcoming season will also depict the wedding of Charles and now-Queen Camilla.

