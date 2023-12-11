'The Boy and the Heron' soars to the top of the box office with $12.8 million

Studio Ghibli

By George Costantino

The Boy and the Heron, the latest effort from animation whiz Hayao Miyazaki, opened at number one at the North American box office with an estimated $12.8 million, and became the first original anime film to top the domestic box office. The Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke filmmaker's triumphant return after announcing his retirement in 2013 has collected $114.2 million worldwide.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hangs on to second place, collecting an estimated $9.4 million, to bring its four-week domestic tally to $135.6 million. The Hunger Games prequel has amassed $278.9 globally.

Third place went to Godzilla Minus One, with the 33rd film in the Godzilla franchise earning an estimated $8.3 million in its second week of release. It's now the highest-grossing live-action Japanese film to be released in North America with a total of $25.3 million. Its global haul now stands at $52.3 million.

Trolls Band Together took fourth place, delivering an estimated $6.2 million. The third Trolls movie has grossed $83.1 million at the North American box office, bringing its four-week tally to $83 million. Worldwide, the animated film has earned $173.8 million.

Rounding out the top five was Disney's Wish, adding an estimated $5.3 million for a four-week total of $49.4 million domestically and $105.5 million worldwide.

Elsewhere, Beyoncé's concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which topped the box office last week, dropped to number 6 its second weekend out, picking up an estimated $5 million.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

