'The Bear' reportedly shooting seasons 3 and 4 back-to-back

When a restaurant becomes a hot spot, it can be hard to get the busy staff's attention — and that's apparently also the case with FX's Emmy-winning restaurant series The Bear.

Deadline reports the smash Hulu show will film both its third — and previously unannounced fourth — season back-to-back in Chicago.

FX has yet to confirm the news, but sources tell the trade that producers are getting "additional material" in the can.

The trade surmises it's because the 10-Emmy-winning show's cast is about to be very, very busy: After Golden Globe, SAG and Emmy wins, its three leads Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bacharach are white hot in Hollywood, and the same goes for show creator Christopher Storer.

White recently appeared in the acclaimed indie The Iron Claw. Edebiri landed a voice role in Inside Out 2 and just debuted the sci-fi film Omni Loop at SXSW, and Moss-Bacharach, who also appeared in the Emmy-nominated Star Wars show Andor, scored a key role as Ben Grimm aka The Thing in Marvel's The Fantastic Four.

Season 3 of The Bear will premiere in June.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.