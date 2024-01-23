'The Bachelor' recap: Joey's journey begins as he meets his 32 suitors

The Bachelor kicked off its 28th season on Monday, January 22, with Joey Graziadei, a 28-year-old tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, ready to find his soulmate from a field of 32 women — the most in Bachelor history.

Graziadei made his Bachelor Nation debut when he appeared on Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette, making it to the end as her runner-up; ultimately she became engaged to Dotun Olubeko.

One by one, Joey greeted the ladies at the entrance to the mansion, with some going out of their way to make an unforgettable first impression. Among them was Jenn, who ditched the traditional limo ride for a go-kart. Then there was Jess, who pulled up perched atop a speedboat.

Two of Joey's suitors, Allison and Lauren, both live in Philadelphia. Oh, and there's something else they have in common — they're sisters.

There was also a bit of night one drama when Jess, despite insisting she didn't want to be "that woman," bragged to the other ladies that she and Joey shared a "smooch" during their one-on-one time. She shared in a confessional that she wanted to "scoop him up and talk to him again," a promise she made good on later. Jess' double-dipping didn't sit well with the others, particularly Taylor, whose conversation was interrupted by Jess to get that extra kiss. The two had words with each other afterward.

On the other end of the spectrum there was Lea, who we first met during The Golden Bachelor's "After the Final Rose" special. Lea was handed an envelope with instructions not to open it until she got to the mansion. A note inside challenged her with a moral dilemma — the power to steal a one-on-one date from one of the other women at any point during the competition. Tempting as that was, Lea turned down the offer, throwing the note in the fireplace. The unselfish act impressed the other ladies, but more importantly, Joey, who offered her the first impression rose.

At the rose ceremony, Chandler, Kayla, Kyra, Lanie, Nat, Sam, Samantha, Sandra, Talyah and Zoe were sent home.

Here are the women remaining after the first rose ceremony:

Allison, 26, a realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Autumn, 26, an account executive from St. Louis, Missouri

Chrissa, 26, a marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada

Daisy, 25, an account executive from Becker, Minnesota

Edwina, 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia

Erika, 25, a leasing agent from North Bergen, New Jersey

Evalin, 29, a nanny from San Antonio, Texas

Jenn, 25, a physician assistant student from Miami, Florida

Jessica "Jess," 24, an executive assistant from San Diego, California

Katelyn, 25, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, New Mexico

Kelsey A., 25, a junior project manager from New Orleans, Louisiana

Kelsey T., 31, an actor from Los Angeles, California

Lauren, 28, a registered nurse from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Maria "Lea," 23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii

Alexandra "Lexi," 30, a digital strategist from Atlanta, Georgia

Madina, 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte, North Carolina

Maria, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada

Marlena, 26, a finance writer from West Palm Beach, Florida

Rachel, 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii

Starr, 25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Florida

Sydney, 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, Rhode Island

Taylor, 23, a recruiter from Chicago, Illinois

