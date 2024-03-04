'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' on Disney+: Exclusive trailer reveal

Good Morning America exclusively revealed the trailer for the Disney+ version of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, streaming March 14.

It was announced in early February that Swift's blockbuster concert film would make its streaming debut on Disney+ and would include a few surprises for fans, too.

The Disney+ version of the film -- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) -- will show the concert in its entirety for the first time as well as include the song "cardigan," plus four additional acoustic songs not featured in either the previous theatrical or VOD versions.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hit the big screen at AMC movie theaters across the country in October, becoming an instant smash. It grossed more than $260 million at the global box office, making it the top-selling concert film of all time.

When announcing the Golden Globe-nominated concert film would be coming to Disney+, Disney CEO Bob Iger called it "a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world."

Stream Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) when it debuts on Disney+ on March 14 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.