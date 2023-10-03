"Taylor Effect" brings huge numbers for NFL game on NBC, and more

By George Costantino

NBC experienced the "Taylor effect" on Sunday when Taylor Swift brought her celebrity friends -- including Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively -- to watch her rumored boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his teammates squeak by The New York Jets. NBC, which leaned heavily into Swift's appearance, got a win as well, reporting an average of 27 million people watched the broadcast across NBC, Peacock and various other platforms -- the most watched Sunday game of the season so far and the biggest streaming audience ever for a regular season game on NBC.

CBS confirmed on social media Monday, that The Talk -- the daytime talk show hosted by Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl Underwood and Natalie Morales -- will return for its 14th season on Monday, October 9. The series, which went dark in May due to the writers' strike, previously announced an early September return, before the Writers Guild of America had struck a new deal with the AMPTP. Following backlash and picketers, the show paused its season premiere...

Nearly six months after former Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman died at the age of 78, his cause of death has been attributed to prostate cancer spreading to his bones, according to his death certificate obtained by The Daily Express. Last November, Goodman announced his exit from the U.S. show after 17 years. Ahead of DWTS' season 32 premiere, the ABC dance competition show announced that their famed Mirrorball trophy would be renamed and redesigned in Goodman's honor...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

