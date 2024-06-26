Tax-Free Fun

By Ann Kelly

Seriously - Monday is the first of July?! Summer is flying but the fun is not, and when it comes tax-free, we’ll take it.

Last year, the “Freedom Summer” from the Florida Department of Revenue was good for three months, but this year it’s just one month, and that’s July. It’s an excellent way to get all the goodies for fun in Florida that can be anything from a new kayak, camping gear, a state park pass, and more, and all tax-free.

The great thing is we can enjoy all those items all year long, and my fav is that state park pass. I make sure to let all my friends know about it, since saving anything is a good thing. That would put a smile on anyone’s face.

So, here’s the list you need, and start working on your own list so you can save starting Monday and enjoy Florida’s Freedom Summer.

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

