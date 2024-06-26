Tax-Free Fun

A Walk In The Park The way my Ann-Ventures begin, as a walk in the park.

Seriously - Monday is the first of July?! Summer is flying but the fun is not, and when it comes tax-free, we’ll take it.

Ann-Ventures Sunrise on Clearwater Beach (Ann Kelly)

Last year, the “Freedom Summer” from the Florida Department of Revenue was good for three months, but this year it’s just one month, and that’s July. It’s an excellent way to get all the goodies for fun in Florida that can be anything from a new kayak, camping gear, a state park pass, and more, and all tax-free.

The great thing is we can enjoy all those items all year long, and my fav is that state park pass. I make sure to let all my friends know about it, since saving anything is a good thing. That would put a smile on anyone’s face.

2024 Florida Freedom Summer

So, here’s the list you need, and start working on your own list so you can save starting Monday and enjoy Florida’s Freedom Summer.

