A Tasty Update

Summertime, and the living is so easy at Disney Springs® Flavors of Florida presented by CORKCICLE. A few days away, a nice time to connect with old friends and make new ones is always welcome. But add to that the chance to indulge in Florida inspired flavors in many creative ways, well, BONUS!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Wolfgang Puck's Margherita Pizza

The fun part is the walk through Disney Springs to find those tastes and rediscover wonderful restaurants like Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill where I was more than happy to sit down to a chilled glass of sparking water and this lovely Margherita Pizza. I event took a few slices back to my room at Port Orleans Resort Riverside for a nice snack. I was equally happy to hang in at Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar to hear about the exclusive to Disney Springs Sunshine Stroll Orange Lager that my tablemates described as the perfect summer refresher, but to try it incorporated into a nice goat cheese spread, Very nice combo. And it wouldn’t be trip to Disney Springs without two important stops at The Ganachery and Gideon’s Bakehouse. How much made it home? That’s for me to know....

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Amorette’s Patisserie Orange Bird Dome Cake

But you have plenty of time to come over and enjoy fun dining, enjoy special experiences like the Culinary Series presented by Kroger Delivery or Pairing Events. Be as busy or as laid-back as you want. It’s Florida!

There’s still plenty of time to head over. Disney Springs® Flavors of Florida presented by CORKCICLE runs through August 11th. See you real soon, and thanks to our friends from Walt Disney World for generously hosting me for the weekend. I shall return.

