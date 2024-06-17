It’s more important than ever to show our culinary love for local restaurants. Now is the perfect time to make a reservation and enjoy that place everyone is talking about during Tampa Bay Restaurant Week with a portion of the proceeds going to Feeding Tampa Bay. The good news is you have plenty of time to indulge.

The “week” runs through the 23rd with participating restaurants offering multiple-course prix fixe menus and exclusive pricing on drink specials, along with a few surprises. This list of restaurants you can check out is here and includes some of my personal favorites like Cider Press Gastropub, Flamestone American Grill and even Mel’s Hot Dogs. But that is just a smidgen and some of the hottest places are on the list. It’s an affordable way to dine and do a good thing at the same time.

Need to know more about this 18th annual event? Here you go, and if you are prone to Instagramming those wonderful meals, tag me with them on Facebook or Instagram at @1055thedove.

“There is no love sincerer than the love of food.” – George Bernard Shaw.

