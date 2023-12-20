Take Two For Boat Parades And First Night St Pete

This North Georgia town has been named the state's best spot for Christmas With its 1800s storefronts and great restaurants, Dahlonega is beautiful any time of the year but really sparkles during the Holiday Season. Bedecked in thousands of twinkling lights, a show-stopping two-story Christmas tree on the square and the annual Festival of Trees with brightly decorated Christmas trees on display outside in Hancock Park, the town looks and feels like a holiday wonderland. (Lamar Bates)

For the final weekend before Christmas, plenty of creatures will be stirring! Let’s add what what we have to make up thanks to last weekend’s weather.

-The Treasure Island Holiday Boat Parade has been rescheduled to 6 pm this Friday, Dec. 22nd. It’s free, but viewing areas are also set up at the Treasure Island Golf and Tennis Club, along the Treasure Island Causeway Bridge, and John’s Pass. While you down along the Riverwalk, the kids can also enjoy the Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park, open through Jan 1st.

Lighted Boat Parade (Credit: City of Jacksonville)

- The City of Tampa’s Lighted Boat Parade will head down the Hillsborough River from Davis Islands and circling down to Sparkman Wharf Saturday. The event gets underway just after 6 pm, and yes, it’s free. Over 100 boats are already confirmed!

-Sparkman Wharf Winter Wonder Wharf event was also rescheduled to this Friday. This cool event will feature Rapping Carolers, the Sparkman Drummer Boyz, Santa and his hip elves, even snow!

Florida Aquarium Snow Days

- At The Florida Aquarium, Snow Days are underway weekends (Saturdays & Sundays) from 9:30 am to 5 pm with Snow Daze Snow Maze, Sno-Fly Zone with snowball toss and slingshots and more. For ticket information and more events, click here. By the way, congratulations on welcoming your one millionth visitor this week!

Hold the date alert for a family-friendly New Year’s Eve experience at the 30th Annual First Night St Pete! Bring everyone to North Straub Park from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. for this free event. To show your support for the local arts and special experiences, you can buy a First Night Button, too.

First Night St. Pete & 105.5

For more fun to last into the New Year and beyond, take a look at the Dove Events Guide, and register to win free tickets to many of them on the Dove Contest Page! But if you’re a little short of cash, hang in there. Starting January 8th, the Dove will help you Delete Your Debt with five chances to qualify to win every workday at 8 am, 10 am, Noon, 2 pm and 5 pm!

Big plans of your own? Tag me with those photos on Facebook or Instagram at @1055thedove and drop me a line at Ann.Kelly@cmg.com. I’ll be back in the New Year with more Ann-Ventures. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

