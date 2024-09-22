Sure Feels Like Fall

Ann-Ventures Brooker Creek boardwalk

By Ann Kelly

Sunday morning was when we officially said hey, it’s fall, for the first time. No noticeable difference but just a little cooler in the morning was fine with me. But I did take time to head up the boardwalk at Brooker Creek for a walk, and for once I was not eaten alive by bugs! But there was a lot of water under the boardwalk where I usually don’t see it unless things are on the high side.

Ann-Ventures Boardwalk berries

But it’s still such a pretty place, and if you can sneak away from the office, the kids or just need a mental health break, it’s one of my favorite places. Keep an eye on their social feed for the Education Center for a lot of fun things to do. You’ll find Brooker Creek Preserve at 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.

Ann-Ventures

Ann Kelly





