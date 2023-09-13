'Strike Force Three': Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon to go live to benefit show staff

Three of the late night hosts who make up the podcast Strike Force Five — Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon — are taking their podcast live.

The trio are coming together for a one-night-only show at the Dolby Live at Park MGM venue in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 23, to support the podcast's goal: raising money for the staff of their respective shows. Due to Hollywood's ongoing writers and actors strikes, their staff have been out of work for several months.

For the record, the two remaining Strike Force Five hosts, Seth Meyers and John Oliver, already made their excuses.

Oliver explained, "I'm not allowed back in Vegas until I'm cleared of all charges." Meyers said, "I will be in Vegas but unable to attend as I gotta play my slots."

Presale tickets for Strike Force Three go on sale September 14 at 1 p.m. ET; general public sales start on September 15 at 1 p.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com.

