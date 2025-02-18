Straz Traffic Alert

Stressed behind-the-wheel parents and kids asking “are we there yet”? Danny Go! Live is at the Straz tonight, perfect for working off some of that energy!

Ann Ventures Danny GO! LIVE - Straz Center For the Performing Arts

It’s going to be a be weekend in Tampa, and full of detours, too. The 48th running of the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race Weekend is Saturday and Sunday. The two-day health & fitness expo is free and open to the public.

The Skyway 10K will be a virtual run this year, due to damage from the storms. Participants can support the Armed Forces Families Foundation by the virtual Skyway 10K that is set for Sunday, April 6. For more information on the 10K and where participants can sign up or donate visit their website.

Dove Daily Update Runners bib and shoes

Ft DeSoto reopened the north end beach Monday. While the boat ramp is operational, amenities remain limited due to ongoing recovery efforts. For more information about Fort De Soto Park and other Pinellas County parks, visit pinellas.gov/parks

