Strawberries And The Skyway 10K

It’s one of the most wonderful times of the year in the Bay area, so top off the tank and check the tire pressure! The opening of the Florida Strawberry Festival is this Thursday, running through March 10th in Plant City not only means you’ll need to watch for slow traffic on I-4, also on city streets.

Strawberry cake: File photo. The National Archives shared Rosalynn Carter's recipe for strawberry cake. (Dima Sobka/iStock)

Then add to that the Skyway 10K Sunday which will have the northbound 275 lanes on the bridge completely shut down to any traffic starting at 3:30 am and reopening 11 am. The southbound lanes will be open but expect gawker slowdowns. Another advisory, this one from Dove Timesaver Traffic. Watch for detours and delays in downtown St Petersburg. Construction is underway for the annual Grand Prix. The event takes over the streets March 8-11th.

Kyle Kirkwood Kyle Kirkwood drives the ROKiT/AJ FOYT RACING Chevrolet (car 14) during the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Now here’s the event I’ll be at Sunday. The Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is completely free and will be in Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm Saturday, then again Sunday 9 am to 5 pm. This is a juried show with $100,000 in awards that include the $15,000 Raymond James Best of Show award.

Slap on the sunscreen, bring along the bottled water and wear those sturdy walking shoes. It’s going to be a great weekend!

