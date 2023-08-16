'Stranger Things', 'The Adam Project' director Shawn Levy to be honored at Toronto International Film Fest

Netflix/Guy Aroch

By Stephen Iervolino

Shawn Levy, the Canadian-born director and executive producer of Stranger Things and the Ryan Reynolds hit Free Guy, will be honored at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

Levy is known for his work behind the camera, including Reynolds' time-traveling family drama The Adam Project and 2016's The Arrival, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award as a producer.

Levy will debut All the Light We Cannot See, a miniseries based on Anthony Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, at TIFF in September.

The Night at the Museum veteran will be given the inaugural Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award, named after the Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker and producer behind Moonstruck and others.

"With a multi-faceted career spanning over 3 decades, Shawn Levy has become one of the most versatile filmmakers and storytellers of his generation," said "thrilled" TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey in the announcement.

Levy will be presented with the award at the TIFF Awards gala fundraiser at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel on September 10.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!