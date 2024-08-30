Storm Prep

There is one thing working in our favor for storm season for now. Saving money and making sure your disaster prep kit is ready. The second of Florida’s two, 14-day Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays is underway through next Friday, September 6th. Once again, it’s a good time to stock up on supplies as we approach the heart of hurricane season, and the full list is here. You can also check the Dove Hurricane Guide for tips and updates from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

Florida leaders urge residents to prepare hurricanes season as sale tax holiday continues

The Hurricane Guide is getting active with two systems to watch as of now. The first has the best chance for development for now. The next name of the list is Francine, and to stay up to date on the movement keep the Dove Hurricane Guide handy on all your devices at wduv.com and on the app at @1055thedove. Today is the first anniversary of Idalia making landfall in the Big Bend area one year ago.

