Stop Working, It’s The Weekend!

Lego

By Ann Kelly

Rule number one - have fun!

Rule number two - take the umbrella! It’s just what we deal with this time of year, so be prepared wherever you’re headed.

Monster Jam

There’s a couple of big events that are sure to bring out the kid in all of us. First of all, it’s Monster Jam at Amalie Arena in Tampa Saturday night. It’s loud, it’s fun and just a fun way to chill out with two shows scheduled at noon and 6 pm. Click here if you don’t already have tickets or need more info.

LEGO: What you need to know

Find a way to fit this one it. LEGO Brick Fanfest takes over the Florida State Fairgrounds Special Events Center Saturday and Sunday. For more info on all things LEGO, check here.

Rick Blaine (played by Humphrey Bogart) and Ilsa Lund (played by Ingrid Bergman) shared a classic kiss in the 1942 film "Casablanca," with Ilss telling Rick, "Kiss me. Kiss me as if it were the last time."

At the Tampa Theater, the AC is on and the Summer Classic Movie Series will feature the 1942 classic “Casablanca” Sunday at 3 pm. For updates on upcoming movies, take a look on their site.

WDUV Dove App Slider 2020

But please remember to keep an eye on the weather on the Dove app (download it now to all your devices at @1055thedove) for possibly severe weather, and activity in the tropics in the Dove Hurricane Guide.

Be safe, and breathe, it’s the weekend!

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

