Stop The Labor

I’ve always thought the most work that should be done over Labor Day weekend should be getting up to flip the burgers once in a while. But there’s plenty of ways to amuse yourself, like a day at the beach, at the park, or a sunset sail. There’s also the chance to leave the world behind and maybe plan a long weekend at your favorite spa. Here’s a few to check out.

Busch Gardens Bier Fest

-Bier Fest at Busch Gardens is underway Friday through Sept. 4, which includes Labor Day. It’s included in your park admission with food and beverages extra. Get those tickets in advance and save a few steps

-The P1 Offshore Powerboat Grand Prix returns for Labor Day weekend with the APBA National Championships on the line. Those incredibly fast boats will be racing in the waters off downtown St Pete September 3, and Sunday, September 4. Here’s where you can get tickets.

-The 75th Annual Labor Day Regatta is down in Sarasota Saturday, September 2nd, kicking off at 9 am at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron. It really is a full weekend for participants, so check here for those details.

Lakeland's Bonnet Springs Opening Bonnet Springs Park (Kaitlyn Marcum (Tinsley Creative)/Kaitlyn Marcum (Tinsley Creative))

-If you’re looking for family-friendly fun, Tampa Bay Parenting has some great ideas that include the splash pad at Coachman Park, Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland which is one of my personal favorites, or heading over to ZooTampa. Inside, where it’s nice and cool Big John, the World’s Largest Triceratops at is on display at the Glazer Children’s Museum. Stop in to see Big John, the world’s largest fossil triceratops.

