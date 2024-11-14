Sterling K. Brown finds himself at the center of a presidential murder investigation in trailer to Hulu's 'Paradise'

Sterling K. Brown reunites with his This Is Us producer Dan Fogelman in the forthcoming Hulu political thriller Paradise.

The streamer just dropped a suspenseful trailer for the project, which shows Brown as Xavier Collins, a Secret Service agent who lands in the hot seat when his charge — President Cal Bradford — is found dead on Collins' watch.

Hulu teases, "Paradise is set in a serene, wealthy community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high stakes investigation unfolds."

"You were the last person to see Cal alive. Did you kill him?" Collins is asked during an interrogation, which he denies.

The trailer shows Brown's character briefed on highly classified information at the president's specific request and snippets of the chaos apparently unfolding from that, both abroad and at home.

One of his interrogators, played by Sarah Shahi, asks him "Is a part of you glad that Cal is dead?" before unfolding her hand to reveal "SAY YES" written on her palm.

James Marsden plays the POTUS in the thriller, which also stars Julianne Nicholson, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Percy Daggs IV and Aliyah Mastin.

The series kicks off with three episodes on Hulu on Jan. 28; subsequent episodes will drop weekly.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.