State Park Savings

It’s about time this cooler weather showed up! Time for longer hikes, more time camping/glamping and just getting outside. There’s nothing better than our 175 state parks, and the annual passes are now 50% off! The sale runs through January13, 2024, and applies to individual and family passes. The cost for the Family Annual Pass is $60, plus tax, and for the Individual Annual Pass, only $30, plus tax. You can also enjoy savings on the FWC Gold Sportsman licenses, For complete details on the Great Outdoors Initiative, just click here and buy one now! That picture below from my trip to Paynes Praire Preserve State Park is of a bison, which have been repopulated, along with wild horses. Go to the Visitor’s Center for a wonderful view.

A Walk In The Park Paynes Praire State Preserve - yes, that's a Bison. A large repopulated herd and wild horses were a real treat.

Treasure Island continues dune restoration, and they are literally begging visitors to not visit Sunset Beach. People are actually walking on the dunes and doing more damage. Please, be kind and stay home until further notice. Now, down in Manatee County, they’re looking for volunteers to to replant sea oats that washed out during the storm along Holmes Beach. Tools and supplies will be provided to those who help replant sea oats. Register to help out on the Keep Manatee Beautiful page for this Saturday’s event.

Grab a couple extra jars of peanut butter, and donate today! At Brooker Creek Preserve, Weedon Island, the Florida Botanical Gardens (Parks Admin office), and at Chester Ochs 4-h Educational Center they are participating in the #PBChallenge throughout the month of October. Drop off donations of unopened, unexpired jars of peanut butter between now and the end of the month. Your donations will go to local food pantries to help families in need.

For even more family-friendly fun, the 15th Annual Dogtoberfest returns to Highlander Park in Dunedin Nov. 11th. Everyone is welcome to a part of the Alumni Parade, the costume contest, the Running of the Wieners and a full day of fun. Hear from Executive Director Rick Chaboudy in my What’s Good in Tampa Bay podcast and I’ll see you there!

Ann Kelly @ Dogtoberfest!

The Sanding Ovations Masters Cup will be on Treasure Island Beach for two weekends in November; Nov. 16-19, and now for a second weekend, 25 & 26. It’s a spectacular use of what we take for granted on the beach every day!

Shopapalooza is always a doozy of a good time! Celebrate Small Business Saturday Nov 25-26th in Vinoy Park, and this is another one for those nice, little canvas wagon to tote all that holiday loot!

As always share your events with me at ann.kelly@cmg.com.

Pets Of The Week And Thrifty Shopping

