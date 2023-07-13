'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' dropping new episodes August 2

STAR WARS: YOUNG JEDI ADVENTURES Lucasfilm

By Stephen Iervolino

On Thursday, July 13, Lucasfilm and Disney+ announced that six new episodes of its kid-skewing cartoon Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will debut on August 2.

The first batch of seven shows following the adventures of the Jedi-in-training dropped on May 4, known colloquially as Star Wars Day.

The full first season will have 25 episodes in total.

"The six new episodes will follow the Younglings as they continue to hone their Force abilities and go on adventures across the galaxy," the companies tease.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

