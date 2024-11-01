'Squid Game' season 2 trailer features the return of Player 456

By George Costantino

Netflix has unveiled a new teaser trailer for Squid Game season 2, in which season 1 winner Seong Gi-hun aka Player 456, played by Lee Jung-jae, is back for round two.

“Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind,” according to the official season 2 synopsis. “Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.”

Lee and co-star Wi Ha-joon were on hand, along with series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, at the European comic-con Lucca Comics & Games to unveil the clip, which finds Player 456 reentering the games three years after his victory, but with a different purpose.

Armed with the knowledge he gained the first time around, the trailer finds Gi-hun attempting to convince a new group of players vying for the prize to opt out of the game "before they kill us all."

Lee Byung-hun also returns for season 2 as the mysterious Front Man in charge of running the game.

Squid Game season 2 launches Dec. 26 on Netflix.

