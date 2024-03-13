Springing Into The Weekend

Spring officially begins next week, but when we’re already looking at highs in the upper 80′s heading into the weekend, I think it’s here! It’s a big weekend (again) in downtown Tampa, complete with traffic advisories.

RIVER O’GREEN FEST

This annual St Patrick’s Day party returns to Curtis Hixon Park complete with turning the Hillsborough River Green! I had to honor of being on the boat which stirred things up one year, and it was a blast. Count on heavier traffic and crowds thanks to the addition of the Rough Riders St Patrick’s Day Parade leaving Ybor City and taking over the streets in downtown Tampa. Route maps and details are here. The fun gets underway at 11 am.

River O' Green Fest!

Spring break continues with plenty of fun at the beach, the theme parks and just about anywhere you go. If you’re not in the mood to battle traffic on your own, try the free shuttle service provided by PSTA, along with free parking that will take you to the Clearwater Marina. Just click on link for where to go.

Caution At The Beach; NOAA Hurricane Forecast

If you love digging for deals and treasures, try what has become Tampa Bay’s biggest art garage sale at the Dunedin Fine Art Center Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. The nice part is where to money goes, benefitting the education and exhibition programming center. It’s free and you can take home your own supplies, books and more.

soiree by the bay

When you’re looking for those local events, concerts, fund raisers like the Arthritis Foundation’s Soiree By The Bay that I have the honor of hosting this year, check the Dove Events Guide First! It also helps if you have the Dove app downloaded to all your devices to check the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast!







